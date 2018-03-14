22-year-old man dead after work site fall in Burnside

A 22-year-old man has died after a fall at a workplace in Burnside, N.S., on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident took place at 10:12 a.m. at the Kent Building Supplies building currently under construction at 680 Cutler Ave.

The man sustained serious injuries when he fell and was transported to hospital. He later died from his injuries.

According to Nova Scotia’s department of labour, a stop-work order has been placed on working at heights at the site due to incident.

The province’s occupational health and safety division is on site and is investigating.