Crime
March 14, 2018 1:24 pm

New Brunswick RCMP investigating armed robbery at convenience store

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in Moncton, N.B., on March 13, 2018

Courtesy of Wade Perry
A A

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in Moncton on Tuesday night.

According to police, a man armed with what appeared to be a rifle entered the Shopping Basket Store on Humphrey Street at approximately 10:15 p.m.

The man demanded money from the employee working at the store before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

READ MORE: N.B. RCMP warning public of counterfeit Canadian $50 bills

The Mounties say that no one was injured during the incident.

The man is described as being in his early 30s standing 5’7″ tall with a slim build.

According to one passerby, police armed with rifles carried out stop checks in the area surround the convenience store as they searched for the suspect.

WATCH: Suspects wanted after armed robbery at Oakville Place

At the time of the incident the man was wearing a mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing and are asking that anyone with information contact them at 506-857-2400.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed Robbery
Crime
Firearm
Moncton
Moncton Crime
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Crime
New Brunswick RCMP
RCMP
Rifle
Robbery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News