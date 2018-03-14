New Brunswick RCMP investigating armed robbery at convenience store

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in Moncton on Tuesday night.

According to police, a man armed with what appeared to be a rifle entered the Shopping Basket Store on Humphrey Street at approximately 10:15 p.m.

The man demanded money from the employee working at the store before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Mounties say that no one was injured during the incident.

The man is described as being in his early 30s standing 5’7″ tall with a slim build.

According to one passerby, police armed with rifles carried out stop checks in the area surround the convenience store as they searched for the suspect.

At the time of the incident the man was wearing a mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing and are asking that anyone with information contact them at 506-857-2400.