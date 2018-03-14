Guelph house fire under investigation

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation of the cause of a house fire in Guelph’s west end.

Fire crews were called to a two-storey home on Tovell Drive just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They found thick black smoke coming out of the windows and doors.

“Firefighters performed an aggressive interior attack on the fire by two fire crews,” the Guelph Fire Department said in a news release. “Crews were pushed outside of the structure by extreme heat and continued to apply water.”

An aerial device was called in to bring the fire under control.

Officials said the occupants were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and a damage estimate was not made available.