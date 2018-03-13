One person dead in Wellesley, Ont. crash

One person has died after a vehicle struck the back of a trailer in Waterloo Region Tuesday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police said it happened in Wellesley Township on Boomer Line just after 8 a.m.

READ MORE: Oakville woman charged after crashing into 2 cruisers while fleeing: Guelph police

Police believe the victim was standing on the parked trailer when the crash occurred.

It’s not known if any charges will be laid.

A hydro pole was also knocked down in the collision and Boomer Line is closed at Moser Young Road for the investigation.

— More to come