One person dead in Wellesley, Ont. crash
One person has died after a vehicle struck the back of a trailer in Waterloo Region Tuesday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police said it happened in Wellesley Township on Boomer Line just after 8 a.m.
Police believe the victim was standing on the parked trailer when the crash occurred.
It’s not known if any charges will be laid.
A hydro pole was also knocked down in the collision and Boomer Line is closed at Moser Young Road for the investigation.
