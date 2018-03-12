Oakville woman charged after crashing into 2 cruisers while fleeing: Guelph police

A 53-year-old Oakville woman is now facing charges for allegedly fleeing from Guelph police and smashing into a pair of cruisers on Feb. 18.

Police say the pursuit began when officers were called to the area of College Avenue and Gordon Street for reports of a woman in distress, but when police arrived, the woman fled the area in a white SUV.

“Police eventually ended up getting into a pursuit with the vehicle which ended in a crash,” said Const. Chris Probst.

The collision happened a few blocks away at College Avenue and the Hanlon Expressway.

The woman allegedly struck one of the cruisers and then another while trying to pull a U-turn.

“The result of the crash was significant damage to police vehicles, and the suspect at the time was transported to the hospital,” said Probst.

She, along with an officer, was treated for minor injuries.

In a news release on Monday, Guelph police said there were several factors to consider in the investigation, but the woman has now been charged with dangerous driving and flight from police causing bodily harm.