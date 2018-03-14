Verona fire crews battle house blaze overnight

South Frontenac Township fire crews were called to a house fire on Cedar Woods Drive late Tuesday night.

Upon arrival, flames were shooting through the roof of the home.

The blaze was contained just before midnight, but firefighters remained on scene until early Wednesday to monitor for hot spots.

The Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office has been called in to investigate the fire and the OPP Forensic Identification Unit has also arrived at the scene.

It’s unclear whether anyone was hurt in the fire or how it started.

