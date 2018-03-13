‘People are looking for us to show we can lead’: Christine Elliott addresses next steps for Ontario PCs

Christine Elliott says it’s important that the Progressive Conservatives show they are united if they want to win the provincial election.

Elliott spoke on The Andrew Lawton Show on Tuesday, days after narrowly losing the leadership race for the third time.

“First of all, I congratulated [Doug Ford] and conceded to him, and then told him that I wasn’t going to walk away, that I wanted to stay on and that I wanted to serve as a candidate,” she told 980 CFPL.

“He welcomed me to do that and I think that we’re going to work together very well.”

Elliott said that there are a couple of ridings she’s looking at running in and she hopes to make a final decision this week. She added that the Progressive Conservatives need to show Ontarians that they are united.

“People are looking for us to show that we can lead a government,” she began.

“We need to make sure that the platform promises we make are dealing with issues people really care about and want to have fixed. Certainly, hydro is one major area; health care, in terms of long-term care beds and so on that are needed; tax cuts, people are looking for some financial relief.”

Ontarians head to the polls on June 7, 2018.