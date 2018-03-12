Kingston speedskater looks to nationals as tremendous learning curve

The Canadian junior short-track speedskating championships will be held in Calgary, Alta., March 19-25, and Julia Patterson plans to soak up as much experience as she possibly can.

“I’m not expecting to win, but I am hoping for a personal best time,” said the 15-year old member of the Kingston Striders Speed Skating Club.

“It’s an amazing club that supports its athletes. There’s no rudeness and everybody helps everyone succeed,” continued the Grade 10 student at Regiopolis-Notre Dame High School.

Patterson has enjoyed tremendous success this season. Last January, she won a silver medal at the provincial championships in Newmarket which qualified her for the nationals in Alberta.

“I look forward to competing against the best in the country and I’m training hard to do just that. I think I’m ready physically. It’s the mental aspect of the sport that I’m working to improve on.”

Two other members of the Kingston Striders, Seamus Keiley and Genevieve De Wys, will represent the club March 30-April 1, at the Eastern Canadian championships in Quebec City.