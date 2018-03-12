B.C. driver fined after rear camera catches her tailgating student driver

A B.C. woman has been fined nearly $500 for dangerous driving following an incident that happened in 2017.

Joanna Harrington was fined after she was caught tailgaiting on the rear camera of a car that was being driven by a student driver with her instructor in the passenger seat on the Sea to Sky Highway last July.

The student driver’s car travelling between Whistler and Pemberton when Harrington came up behind them quickly.

Harrington was apparently frustrated with the fact the student and instructor were obeying the speed limit so she followed closely behind, flashing her lights at them.

At one point, she used her cellphone to take pictures of the other car.

Finally, she passed them on the right, crossing a solid line to do so.

The instructor can be heard taking down Harrington’s licence plate in the video.

But that wasn’t the only matter that landed Harrington in trouble.

After the incident, she called police to complain that the student driver was going too slowly and making her late for work.

That, along with the footage, brought her a date in court.

On Monday, Harrington was given a $109 ticket for crossing a solid line and a $368 ticket for the use of an electronic device.

She did not show up for court on Monday, asking for an adjournment due to child care issues.

However, the judge refused, as every other party concerned had shown up.