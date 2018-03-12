Environment
March 12, 2018 1:10 pm

Alberta Liberals to table petition to save animals like Russell the black bear

By Online journalist  Global News

An injured black bear (named Russell by area residents) seen in the area of near Highway 22 and Springbank Road on Dec. 22, 2017.

Courtesy Rob Evans
A A

Alberta Liberal Party MLA Dr. David Swann will be tabling a petition Monday calling on the provincial government to lift restrictions on providing assistance to large injured animals, including a Calgary black bear known as Russell.

Under the current government policy, some species of injured or orphaned animals like Russell can’t be rescued from the wild.

Story continues below

The animal walks with a noticeable limp and had been living in a field near Highway 22 and Springbank Road since the fall. Area residents who were concerned for the animal’s well-being even built him a faux den on private property near the field.

READ MORE: Alberta government to look at changing policy around rehabilitating orphaned bears

Activists are hoping to have this policy changed before the start of the spring black bear hunt.

“We have a responsibility to help ensure the health of vulnerable species in our ecosystem,” Swann said in a news release Monday. “With 3,500 hard signatures and over 17,000 online it is clear that Albertans understand this responsibility and want action taken. I encourage the Honorable Minister to heed their wisdom.”

The Cochrane Ecological and Wildlife Society have offered to take in Russell the bear.

With files from Heide Pearson and Melissa Gilligan

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta wildlife
Calgary
large animal protection petition
Petition
petition to save russell the bear
Russell the Bear
Wildlife

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News