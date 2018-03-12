Alberta Liberals to table petition to save animals like Russell the black bear

Alberta Liberal Party MLA Dr. David Swann will be tabling a petition Monday calling on the provincial government to lift restrictions on providing assistance to large injured animals, including a Calgary black bear known as Russell.

Under the current government policy, some species of injured or orphaned animals like Russell can’t be rescued from the wild.

The animal walks with a noticeable limp and had been living in a field near Highway 22 and Springbank Road since the fall. Area residents who were concerned for the animal’s well-being even built him a faux den on private property near the field.

Activists are hoping to have this policy changed before the start of the spring black bear hunt.

“We have a responsibility to help ensure the health of vulnerable species in our ecosystem,” Swann said in a news release Monday. “With 3,500 hard signatures and over 17,000 online it is clear that Albertans understand this responsibility and want action taken. I encourage the Honorable Minister to heed their wisdom.”

The Cochrane Ecological and Wildlife Society have offered to take in Russell the bear.

With files from Heide Pearson and Melissa Gilligan