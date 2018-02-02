Alberta government to look at changing policy around rehabilitating orphaned bears

The Alberta government is looking at making changes to its policy on rehabilitating orphaned bears.

Under the current policy, any bear cub that has been orphaned can’t be rescued.

But a fight to save Russell, an injured black bear near Springbank, which garnered attention and spurred action from wildlife activists, may have sparked some change.

Russell had an injured leg and was spotted hanging around a large field. Activists gave him a name, built a den in hopes he would hibernate in it, and started a petition to have the government policy changed.

Alberta Environment and Parks said Friday it is working with some private wildlife facilities to drum up an orphaned wildlife rehabilitation policy, which could be in place before the 2018 spring bear hunt.

In an email, biologist Lisa Dahlseide — who has spearheaded much of the movement to treat and release the bear back into the wild — applauded the government’s decision.

“Bears were given priority in this effort thanks to Russell and the three orphaned Banff cubs,” she said. “Their protocol will be approved first.”

Last spring three black bear cubs were found by a passerby locked in a bathroom in Banff National Park.

The case sparked confusion as officials in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, along with Parks Canada, tried to find a temporary home for the bears.

They eventually ended up at the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario.

Dahlseide said coyotes are the next animal on the list they’d like to see a protocol developed for.