Testimony begins at Marissa Shephard first-degree murder trial

Testimony has started at the trial of a woman charged in the brutal murder of a young New Brunswick man in December 2015.
Marissa Shephard has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life in the death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie of Moncton.
READ MORE: Jury selection to begin in Marissa Shephard murder trial
His body was found by firefighters in a burned-out triplex in Moncton where he had been tied to a chair, beaten and stabbed more than 100 times.
Twenty-one-year-old Devin Morningstar was found guilty of the same charges in November 2016 and is serving a life sentence.
WATCH: The trial for a woman accused of killing Baylee Wylie, 18, began on Monday with jury selection
Another man, 20-year-old Tyler Noel, pleaded guilty in May 2017 to second-degree murder and arson with disrespect for human life and was also given a life sentence.
The 22-year-old Shephard was arrested March 1, 2016, and has been in custody ever since.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.