March 5, 2018
Updated: March 5, 2018

Jury selection to begin in Marissa Shephard murder trial

By Staff The Canadian Press

Marissa Shephard is charged with arson and first-degree murder in the death of Baylee Wylie.

Contributed
The trial for a woman accused in the brutal killing of an 18-year-old man from Moncton, New Brunswick, is to begin today.

Marissa Shephard is charged with first-degree murder and arson in the death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie.

She earlier waived her right to a preliminary hearing in his death in December 2015.

Wylie was found severely beaten while tied to a chair and stabbed up to 200 times in a burned apartment.

Shephard was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant on a charge of first-degree murder.

Nineteen-year-old Devin Morningstar was convicted of first-degree murder and arson in Wylie’s death and is serving a life sentence.

Nineteen-year-old Tyler Noel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and arson last year and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 16 years.

