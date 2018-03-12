2018 Manitoba Budget to be unveiled Monday

Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government is presenting a budget today that is expected to include income-tax cuts, a new carbon tax and some spending controls.

Premier Brian Pallister has already said the budget will raise the basic personal exemption, the amount of money people can earn before they start to pay income tax.

It is currently at $9,200 compared to $16,000 in Saskatchewan.

Pallister told The Canadian Press earlier this month the budget will also put up more health care funding so that ambulance fees can be further reduced.

The budget will also say when the province’s 25-dollar-per-tonne carbon tax will take effect and outline where the money be spent.

Pallister has said the money will go back to Manitobans to help them deal with rising costs in electricity and other areas.

The Tories also plan to keep spending increases in big departments in check.

The government recently announced a 0.5 per cent increase in public-school funding for 2018-19, an amount the teachers’ union says is far below what is needed.

Global News will have more information later today about Manitoba’s budget.