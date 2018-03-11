Canada
Strathcona County RCMP search for missing Sherwood Park teen

RCMP are asking anyone who might know the whereabouts of Nicholas Price, 16, to contact them immediately.

A Sherwood Park teen has been missing for two days and his family is worried that he doesn’t have his medication with him.

Strathcona County RCMP say 16-year-old Nicholas Price was last seen by family members at around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Price has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and needs medication to manage it.

He is five-foot-eleven and 156 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a green Saskatchewan Roughriders hoodie, a lime green jacket, dark jeans and black “DC” shoes.

RCMP ask anyone who knows where Price could be to contact police immediately by calling 780-467-7741.

