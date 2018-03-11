Saskatchewan Huskies

Saskatchewan Huskies advance to final with 74-71 win over Regina Cougars

The Saskatchewan Huskies advanced to the U Sports women's basketball final with a win over the Regina Cougars.

The Saskatchewan Huskies beat the Regina Cougars 74-71 on Saturday to advance to the U Sports women’s basketball final.

The national semifinal was held at the Centre for Kinesiology, Health & Sport on University of Regina campus, with 2,411 fans in the stands.

Saskatchewan was looking to redemption against their provincial rival after losing 75-55 to Regina in the Canada West final on March 2.

Huskies guard Sabine Dukate, from Latvia, was the top scorer for the team with 20 points.

Kyanna Giles, from Winnipeg, had 27 points for the Cougars in the loss.

The Carleton Ravens beat the McGill Martlets 46-44 on Saturday to advance to the final as well. The Huskies will battle the Ravens in the championship game starting at 5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Regina will play McGill for bronze on Sunday afternoon.

