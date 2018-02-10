Saskatchewan Huskies track-and-field pioneer Lyle Sanderson remembered

Canadian track-and-field pioneer and former Saskatchewan Huskies alumnus and coach Lyle Sanderson passed away Thursday, Feb. 8, at the age of 79.

The Piapot, Sask., product led the Saskatchewan Huskies track-and-field team to 33 Canada West Titles and 10 national championships during his 39-year career, beginning in 1965.

The University of Saskatchewan coach emeritus and U of S Retirees Association Prime of Life Achievement Award winner, “helped establish the foundation and tone for the sport within our city, province, the Canada West conference and U SPORTS,” Huskies’ chief athletic officer Shawn Burt said.

Sanderson led the Huskies to their first-ever national title in 1968. He was a 10-time winner of the Colb McEown Trophy, the university’s coach of the year award, as well as the Canadian Track and Field Association coach of the year in 1977 and 1979.

His four decades worth of service were recognized in 2006 when he received the Austin Matthews Award for lifetime achievement in Canadian university sport in 2011.

Jason Reindl, the current Huskies track-and-field head coach, was coached by Sanderson from 2002-06. “Lyle Sanderson was THE head coach for Huskie track-and-field/cross country. Within the program, he was known as having an amazingly positive impact, care, and concern for each of his athletes. He was always motivating, encouraging, and just wanted the best out of all of the student-athletes within the program, both in the classroom and on the track.”

Not only did Sanderson coach and mentor generations of Huskies track and cross-country stars, but he was a leader in the coaching world. He integrated the National Coaching Certification Program (NCCP) into university programs and taught coach education workshops on four continents.

Sanderson gave back to the U of S community through the Sanderson Foundation. All money raised for the foundation is given back to track-and-field or cross-country athletes for scholarships or extraordinary purposes for training.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

READ MORE: Men walk from Saskatoon to Prince Albert for northern Sask. MMIWG