Merlis Belsher Place at the University of Saskatchewan taking shape

Construction of a new multi-sport facility at the University of Saskatchewan has hit the midway mark.

The centerpiece of Merlis Belsher Place is the main ice rink where the Saskatchewan Huskies will play.

It features a bowl design with seating for 2,500 fans with room to expand by another thousand.

“I think people will be excited to enter the building, walk upstairs, purchase their tickets and then look down and see the ice surface below them,” University of Saskatchewan president Peter Stoicheff said.

“I think architecturally that’s a really exciting way to think of a sports venue.”

Project founder Merlis Belsher said he is overwhelmed with the way the facility is taking shape.

“What I notice now is the rooms are more defined and more specific, truly a multi-purpose facility,” Belsher said during a tour of the facility.

“I’m overwhelmed actually.”

A second ice surface, known as the community rink, will be primarily used by minor hockey and campus rec teams.

There’s also a gymnasium which will house two full-size basketball courts.

From larger dressing rooms, player’s lounges and therapy areas to the actual ice surface itself, playing in the new facility will be a much different experience from being in Rutherford Rink.

“The atmosphere is going to be electric, it’s going to be awesome to see,” Huskie forward Kohl Bauml said.

“We’re going to have so much fun playing in this new rink in front of Huskie supporters and just Saskatoon people in general.”

Construction of the $43 million facility is ahead of schedule, with the community rink set to open in October and the main rink ready for play next January.