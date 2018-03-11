Crews called to fire at southwest Edmonton strip mall
A business at a southwest Edmonton strip mall suffered some water damage but no injuries were reported when a fire broke out on Sunday morning.
The strip mall is located by Rabbit Hill Road and Terwillegar Drive.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to a part of the mall outside the Goodwill Donation Centre and Innovation Physical Therapy at 9:37 a.m.
Acting District Chief Todd Weiss said it initially appeared that smoke was coming from the roof but it was later determined that the smoke was rising from a pillar outside the mall. He said the fire was quickly put out.
