Canada
March 11, 2018 1:08 pm

Crews called to fire at southwest Edmonton strip mall

By Online journalist  Global News

On March 11, 2018, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to a fire at a strip mall located by Rabbit Hill Road and Terwillegar Drive.

Kim Smith/ Global News
A A

A business at a southwest Edmonton strip mall suffered some water damage but no injuries were reported when a fire broke out on Sunday morning.

The strip mall is located by Rabbit Hill Road and Terwillegar Drive.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to a part of the mall outside the Goodwill Donation Centre and Innovation Physical Therapy at 9:37 a.m.

Acting District Chief Todd Weiss said it initially appeared that smoke was coming from the roof but it was later determined that the smoke was rising from a pillar outside the mall. He said the fire was quickly put out.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton fire
Edmonton Fire Rescue
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services
Fire
Fire at Edmonton strip mall
Rabbit Hill Road
Riverbend
Riverbend Square
Terwillegar Drive

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News