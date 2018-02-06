New home in northeast Edmonton damaged in early morning fire

A home in a newer part of northeast Edmonton was left with extensive damage to the upper level after an early-morning fire Tuesday.

About 20 firefighters were called just after 1 a.m. to the Homesteader neighbourhood, where a home on 126B Avenue, near 44 Street, was on fire.

It’s not known if anyone was inside the home — which was built just last year — at the time.

READ MORE: Edmonton firefighters calling for sprinkler installation in new homes

The flames caused extensive damage to the front of the second storey, where windows were blown out, the siding melted away and the roof damaged.

Edmonton Fire Rescue investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze. A damage estimate has not yet been done.

— More to come…