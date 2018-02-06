Canada
February 6, 2018 9:01 am
Updated: February 6, 2018 10:04 am

New home in northeast Edmonton damaged in early morning fire

By Online Journalist  Global News

A home at 4388 126B Ave. in northeast Edmonton's Homesteader neighbourhood was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning. February 6, 2018.

Eric Beck, Global News
A home in a newer part of northeast Edmonton was left with extensive damage to the upper level after an early-morning fire Tuesday.

About 20 firefighters were called just after 1 a.m. to the Homesteader neighbourhood, where a home on 126B Avenue, near 44 Street, was on fire.

A home at 4388 126B Ave. in northeast Edmonton’s Homesteader neighbourhood was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning. Feb. 6, 2018.

Eric Beck, Global News

It’s not known if anyone was inside the home — which was built just last year — at the time.

The flames caused extensive damage to the front of the second storey, where windows were blown out, the siding melted away and the roof damaged.

A home at 4388 126B Ave. in northeast Edmonton’s Homesteader neighbourhood was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning. Feb. 6, 2018.

Eric Beck, Global News

Edmonton Fire Rescue investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze. A damage estimate has not yet been done.

— More to come…

Global News