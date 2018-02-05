Frozen hydrant complicates firefighting effort in north Edmonton

After being called to a fire in north Edmonton on Monday morning, crews’ efforts were complicated by a frozen fire hydrant.

The blaze broke out at a commercial building on 111 Avenue and 95 Street at around 7 a.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the fire was under control at 8:17 a.m.

Officials did not provide any information in regards to a possible cause or damage estimate.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.