Building Fire
February 5, 2018 5:13 pm
Updated: February 5, 2018 6:51 pm

Frozen hydrant complicates firefighting effort in north Edmonton

By Web Producer  Global News

Edmonton firefighters respond to a commercial fire at 111 Avenue and 95 Street on Feb. 5, 2018.

Dave Carels, Global News
After being called to a fire in north Edmonton on Monday morning, crews’ efforts were complicated by a frozen fire hydrant.

The blaze broke out at a commercial building on 111 Avenue and 95 Street at around 7 a.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the fire was under control at 8:17 a.m.

Officials did not provide any information in regards to a possible cause or damage estimate.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

Building Fire
commercial fire
Edmonton fire
Edmonton Fire Rescue
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services
Edmonton firefighters
North Edmonton Fire

