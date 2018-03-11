Crime
March 11, 2018 11:09 am

Early morning collision sends three to hospital in Moncton

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

FILE - Three people were injured in a car crash on Sunday March 11, 2018.

Courtesy of Wade Perry
A A

A collision between two vehicles in the early of hours of Sunday morning has sent three people to hospital in Moncton, N.B.

RCMP say that they responded to the collision in 800 block of Coverdale Road at approximately 1:45 a.m.

READ MORE: N.B. man left bleeding on the side of the road after altercation

When officers arrived they found three people suffering from non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

All three were taken to hospital.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP arrest 17-year-old in connection to incident of racist graffiti near school

The Mounties say that speed or alcohol are not considered a factor in the crash and that roads were slippery at the time of the incident.

Police are still investigating, but no charges have been laid.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Coverdale Road
Crime
Moncton
Moncton Crime
Motor Vehicle Collision
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Crime

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News