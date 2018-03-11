Early morning collision sends three to hospital in Moncton
A collision between two vehicles in the early of hours of Sunday morning has sent three people to hospital in Moncton, N.B.
RCMP say that they responded to the collision in 800 block of Coverdale Road at approximately 1:45 a.m.
When officers arrived they found three people suffering from non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision.
All three were taken to hospital.
The Mounties say that speed or alcohol are not considered a factor in the crash and that roads were slippery at the time of the incident.
Police are still investigating, but no charges have been laid.
