Christine Elliott refuses to concede Ontario PC Party leadership to Doug Ford

Christine Elliott says she is not prepared to concede the race for the leadership of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario to Doug Ford.

Ford was declared the winner of the race Saturday night. The results were announced several hours late after party officials revealed they were reviewing the allocation of elector lists.

In a statement, Elliott said her campaign was “made aware of serious irregularities with respect to this leadership race.”

The statement claimed that there were three key points that were widely known: that Elliott won the popular vote, won the majority of ridings, and that the difference in electoral points between herself and Ford amounted to less than 150 out of a total of 12,000 points included in the final calculations.

“More importantly, thousands of members have been assigned to incorrect ridings. For example, Mount Hope, inside of Hamilton, had its members assigned to Chatham-Kent, several hundred kilometres away,” the statement read.

“Our scrutineers identified entire towns voting in the wrong riding. In a race this close, largely determined by geography, someone needs to stand up for these members. I will stand up for these members and plan to investigate the extent of the discrepancy.”

