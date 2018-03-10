Quebec pot the cheapest in the country: Statistics Canada

Quebec’s pot is the cheapest in the country, that’s according to the results of a Statistics Canada online survey.

Quebec’s price was $5.89 per gram, almost a full dollar less than the national average of $6.83 per gram.

In contrast, the steepest price was reported in the Northwest Territories with an average of $9.35 per gram.

Numbers are based on information submitted by Canadians between Jan. 25 and Feb. 28, 2018, to the StatsCannabis crowdsourcing application.

READ MORE: Canadians pay $6.83 on average for a gram of marijuana: Statistics Canada

Prices submitted ranged from $2 per gram to $20 per gram.

Statistics Canada’s results are based on 17,139 responses that were provided as of Wednesday, Feb.28, 2018.

The majority of respondents bought high quality pot and use it daily for recreational purposes.