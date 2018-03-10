Halifax police seize sawed-off shotgun, charge three after investigation

Halifax Regional Police have charged three people and seized a sawed-off shotgun after investigating reports of a threat involving a firearm on Friday.

Two adults, a 62-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old male teen are now facing firearms-related charges.

Officers responded to an incident in the 30 block of Vitalia Court in Halifax, N.S., with the Emergency Response Team securing a residence at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Inside, they arrested four people without incident.

Later that day at 9:00 p.m., investigators executed a search warrant at the same location and seized a sawed-off shotgun.

The three who have been charged have since been released on a promise to appear at Halifax Provincial Court.

No one was injured and police are not searching for any other suspects.