Global News named finalists for 7 RTDNA awards in Eastern Canada

The Maritime bureaus of Global News have been named as finalists for seven awards by the Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada (RTDNA).

The RTDNAs are meant to honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

Reporters from Global Halifax and Global New Brunswick bureaus will now be competing in the Eastern region, against news organizations from across Atlantic Canada and the territories.

The awards

Global Halifax has been nominated in the Data Storytelling Award category for its coverage of the 100th anniversary of the Halifax Explosion.

A combination of interactive maps and data analysis allowed readers to see where the nearly 2,000 people who perished in the tragedy had died.

READ MORE: The Halifax Explosion killed nearly 2,000 people. Here is where most of them lived

Natasha Pace’s coverage of the Christopher Garnier trial has been nominated for a social media award.

Pace’s combination of live-tweeting and video recaps allowed readers and viewers to keep up-to-date on the trial as it unfolded.

A Global News investigation into Nova Scotia’s food inspection records has been nominated for the Dan McArthur Award in in-depth or investigative journalism.

By analyzing nearly seven years of inspection reports, Global Halifax found restaurants in Nova Scotia can go up to six years without being inspected by the province’s regulators.

WATCH: Why owners and safety experts want restaurants to be inspected

Marieke Walsh’s reporting on the 2017 Nova Scotia Election has been nominated for the Ron Laidlaw Award for continuing coverage.

Walsh’s dogged quest to hold power to account in the lead-up and aftermath of the provincial election produced stunning and informative reports.

Global’s decision desk coverage on election night has also been named as a finalist for an award in live special events.

A young woman from Sackville whose cat went missing in April had almost given up hope on finding her pet until an unexpected guardian angel came to the rescue.

The dramatic rescue by man’s best friend has nabbed reporter Shelley Steeves a nomination for short feature.

WATCH: New Brunswick cat rescued by dog reunites with saviour

The final award that Global News was nominated out east was for outstanding newscast.

Host Ron Kronstein and the entire reporting team dedicated themselves to covering the ceremonies honouring the 100th anniversary of the Halifax explosion.

WATCH: Global News at 6 Halifax

The winners will be announced at the region’s awards ceremony, scheduled to be held in Dartmouth, N.S., on April 21.