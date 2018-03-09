N.B. RCMP looking for suspect of alleged road rage incident

RCMP in New Brunswick have released the sketch of a suspect wanted in an alleged road rage incident.

Police say on Monday morning at around 10:30 a.m., a driver was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

According to police, the incident happened at around 10:30 a.m. on Highway 628 in Taymouth, N.B., which is about 35 kilometres north of Fredericton.

A man reported he was driving an SUV when he tapped his brakes to signal to the driver behind him that his vehicle was driving too closely.

According to the complainant, the car then sped up, passed the SUV and stopped at the bottom of a blind hill — blocking the road sideways.

The SUV couldn’t stop and collided with the car, causing extensive damage to the rear passenger side.

Police say it was at this point that the suspect got out of his damaged vehicle and allegedly assaulted the driver of the SUV through an open window. Police allege the suspect opened the SUV’s door and tried to pull the man out.

The victim was able to close the door and drive away. He sustained minor injuries.

The suspect is about 20 to 25 years old, about six feet to six feet two inches tall, with shoulder-length wavy light brown or sandy-coloured hair.

RCMP believe he was driving a red Kia hatchback, which would be heavily damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at (506) 357-4300 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

