Crime
February 16, 2018 2:53 pm

New Brunswick police seize drugs, arrest man

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

RCMP have arrested a man following a search warrant.

Nova Scotia RCMP
New Brunswick RCMP have arrested a 34-year-old man after executing a search warrant at a home on Elsipogtog First Nation on Thursday.

RCMP say they seized a quantity of what they believe to be methamphetamine tablets and hydromorphone pills.

The man was arrested and later released. He’s now scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on May 22.

