New Brunswick police seize drugs, arrest man
A A
New Brunswick RCMP have arrested a 34-year-old man after executing a search warrant at a home on Elsipogtog First Nation on Thursday.
RCMP say they seized a quantity of what they believe to be methamphetamine tablets and hydromorphone pills.
The man was arrested and later released. He’s now scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on May 22.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.