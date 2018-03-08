Suspects wanted after watches stolen during armed robbery at Oakville Place: police
Halton Regional Police say they’re looking for multiple suspects after an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Oakville Place mall on Wednesday.
Police said in a statement the incident happened inside the mall, located near Trafalgar Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way, at around 8:30 p.m.
Officers said a suspect threatened staff with a handgun as another suspect took various watches from display cases. Police said the suspect ran to an exit near the southwest corner of the mall, where they reportedly left in a waiting older model, silver Dodge Caravan.
A third suspect may have been inside the vehicle, police said.
No one has been publicly identified or located in connection with the case.
Police said no one was injured during the incident.
Officers described both suspects from inside the mall as being approximately 5’10” and having average builds. They were last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing, blue toques and white masks. Police said one of the suspects was also carrying a red GoodLife bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
