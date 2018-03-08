University of the Fraser Valley professor off work after alleged Creep Catchers bust

A professor at the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) is on leave after an alleged bust by Chilliwack Creep Catchers.

The university confirmed Wednesday that an employee was off work pending an investigation, after the group released a video that showed the individual allegedly trying to meet with a 13-year-old boy for sex.

The video shows a man being confronted and asked, “How old is the boy you came to meet?”

Global News was told the encounter happened at a McDonald’s in Chilliwack on Tuesday night.

The professor, who has been placed on administrative leave, has not been charged, so Global News is not identifying him.

“The University of the Fraser Valley is aware that allegations have been made against one of its employees,” said Dave Pinton, the school’s communications director.

“We take these allegations seriously and we are investigating.”

The professor will remain on leave until after the investigation has been completed. Pinton went on to say that the university is not aware of any complainants from UFV at this time.

The Chilliwack RCMP is aware of the incident, and has opened a file.

“We are in the initial stages of our investigation, we haven’t spoken with any of the parties involved yet,” said Staff Sgt. Stephen Vrolyk.

“I would just like to state that the RCMP do not condone or recommend people take the law into their own hands. There is a risk that investigations can be compromised and evidence be lost when this occurs.”