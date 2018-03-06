Former Saskatoon nightclub owner sentenced for ‘opportunistic’ sexual assault

Former Saskatoon nightclub owner Skipp Anderson was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in a federal institution for a sexual assault the Crown called “opportunistic.”

In January, a jury found Anderson, 41, guilty of sexually assaulting a man who was a friend of his at the time.

“It was opportunistic of Mr. Anderson to take advantage of his friend who was unable to defend himself or get out of that situation due to his incapacity,” Crown prosecutor Tamara Rock said.

During proceedings, court heard how the assault happened at Anderson’s home after a night of drinking in July 2016.

The victim, who cannot be identified, passed out and testified he awoke to Anderson sexually assaulting him.

Anderson testified it was the man who initiated the sex.

“When someone is incapacitated by alcohol, they aren’t able to consent to sexual activity and that’s the law and that’s what this case has been about all the way,” Rock said outside court.

The 41-year-old received nearly three months’ credit for the time already spent in custody. By law, he will be included in the sex offender registry for 20 years.

Delivering his decision, judge Ron Mills said there must be serious consequences for Anderson’s actions.

“Your reputation in the LGBTQ community is severely compromised, as it should be,” Mills said.

The defence noted Anderson has sold Pink Lounge & Nightclub, stating he is experiencing financial consequences.

The judge considered several letters of support for Anderson from his friends and family.

Part of one of the letters said Anderson “is an individual who I know as a man of integrity. He has a very clear set of standards by which he lives. This is a rarity in my community, and it is the whole basis for our friendship.”

The victim told court that as a result of Anderson’s decisions, he has lost a sense of safety, lives with anxiety and fears retaliation.

Given the opportunity to speak during sentencing, Anderson declined.