‘Complete inferno’: Area residents react to Mississauga fire that destroyed 4-storey building

An area resident who witnessed a fire destroy a four-storey residential building that was under construction in Mississauga on Friday night described the scene as a “complete inferno.”

Peel Regional Police said officers and firefighters were called to the Joymar Drive and Tannery Street area, near Queen Street South and Thomas Street, in Streetsville after 7 p.m. Friday.

“It was a complete inferno,” area resident Mary Banks told Global News on Saturday. “It was like looking into the very heart of a fire. Flaming red, orange — it was intense.

Tim Beckett, chief of Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services, said approximately 15 fire trucks and 60 firefighters responded to the three-alarm call. He said firefighters had to take extra precautions in fighting the fire.

“The biggest challenge for us was … the wind [and] the large amount of fire that we encountered when we first got here,” Beckett told Global News Saturday morning. “Crews did a really good job in terms of protecting exposures and containing the fire to the fire building itself.”

It took crews approximately three hours to get the blaze under control.

Beckett said the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall are on scene working with investigators “trying to gather as much information” to determine the cause of the fire. Once given the all-clear, they will begin to sift through the rubble.

A representative for the construction company told Global News on Friday the building was in the drywall stage and residents would have been allowed to move in by June.

Officers said nearby homes were evacuated and Mississauga Transit was called to help those affected as needed.

Residents at a nearby retirement home had to shelter in place.

“It was pretty terrifying to see, because I knew the retirement home was so close and I wondered what they were going to do,” said Bruce Turner, who lives in the area. “But naturally they looked after that and it wasn’t too bad.”

Beckett said crews were able to maintain the building, with only superficial damage to the windows.

Peel Paramedics said its crews were on standby, but there were no reports of injuries.

Beckett said power was shut off to around 1,100 homes during the incident, but that service had been restored to most by morning.

