Cinespace to open new film studio at Toronto’s Port Lands

Marine Terminal 51 and the Cruise Ship Terminal at Toronto’s Port Lands is being transformed into a film studio.

Cinespace Film Studios announced on Friday it has entered a multi-year lease agreement with PortsToronto to occupy and transform both locations into a 165,000 square feet production space.

“Hearing the clear and recurring requests from Toronto’s repeat film clients for more studio space in our city, we asked every agency in Toronto to audit their inventories for large sites that could be leased to the film industry,” said Mayor John Tory in a media release.

“I am gratified today that PortsToronto and Toronto’s studio veterans – Cinespace – have come to this agreement in the Port Lands. Our proud city and our award-winning industry look forward to a long and steady stream of new film and television production activity in the heart of Toronto.”

The film production company said production activities will not affect or displace industrial port operations and cruise ship activities on Toronto waterfront area.

“Toronto’s film industry has great potential for further growth and success,” Steve Mirkopoulos, President and CEO of Cinespace, said.

“The Cinespace family is proud to move on phase two of our multi-year, multi-million-dollar investment and intensification initiative.”

Cinespace recently broke ground last fall on a new film studio space in the city’s west end.

The new Titan Studios at Cinespace’s Kipling Studio Campus will see two 20,000-square-foot studios and connecting support space built in the first phase of a multi-year, multi-million-dollar investment.

Cinespace facilities have been home to award-winning productions such as the television series The Handmaid’s Tale and the Oscar-nominated film The Shape of Water.

In recent years, the television and digital media production industry have grown to more than $2 billion in economic activity in Ontario.