Why conspiracy theorists harass traumatized Texas church shooting survivors

Communities that suffer mass shootings have much to deal with in the aftermath, all of it heartbreaking.

But one of the most pointless miseries involves being afflicted by fanatics who accuse survivors — including people who had family members shot dead in front of them — of making the whole thing up.

We saw another example this week, when conspiracy theorists Robert Ussery, 54, and Jodie Mann, 56, were arrested Monday in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where 26 people were shot dead at a church last November. The pair confronted people at the church, claiming that they had fabricated the massacre, local media reported.

Ussery allegedly threatened to hang the church’s pastor, whose 14-year-old daughter was among those who died in the shooting.

He “continually yelled and screamed and hollered … kept trying to bait us to do something dumb,” Frank Pomeroy told the San Antonio Express-News.

Ussery and Mann, who has an online persona of “Conspiracy Granny,” operate a site that claims that several mass shootings, including the Sutherland Springs one, were staged by “crisis actors.”

We won’t link to it, but you can find it easily enough if you want.

“There’s a tendency for people to want to find some way to rationalize and explain tragic events that potentially could threaten their way of life,” says University of Toronto sociology professor Jooyoung Lee, who is an expert on gun violence. “In the aftermath of these mass shootings, there’s always this kind of renewed movement to talk about gun control.”

“It becomes easier to buy into these ridiculous stories when you have guys like Alex Jones and the president pumping out this message that the news is lying to everyone, that this is all part of a liberal conspiracy to take peoples’ guns away to make people impotent and weak.”

Snopes interprets confrontations like this week’s in Texas as an attempt to gain status in a narrow online community. Snopes described seeing a YouTube video, since removed, in which Ussery records himself tormenting a person who lost a sister and niece in the Sutherland Springs shooting, and ended up having to identify them both in a morgue.

“I think people who are doing this stuff are also craving attention, and they want to piggyback on the tragic attention being given to survivors of these terrible events.”

“I see it as very self-interested behavior, where people come up with something that is too ridiculous for most people to accept or believe, and then get into a state where they can document their actions so that they can get followers, or people to take note of them.”

Another category involves fragile people who, although their actions cause misery, are also in a sense, victims of toxic media which they’re consuming without filters:

“These people may already be susceptible to things like paranoia or other mental-health conditions that would make them especially suspicious about things that they’re hearing, and these kinds of dramatic events can sometimes propel people into their mental illness,” Lee says.

WATCH: Residents of Sutherland Springs, Texas, gathered on Sunday afternoon to comfort each other following a shooting at a Baptist church.



