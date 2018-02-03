When a train hit that garbage truck in Virginia, the Fake News sites pounced

That didn’t take long at all.

At 11:20 Wednesday morning, a train carrying Republican lawmakers through Virginia rammed a garbage truck that was stopped on the tracks. A passenger in the truck died.

Just over an hour later, the AP could offer some facts:

BREAKING: White House: 1 dead in Virginia train-truck collision, no lawmakers or staff seriously injured. — The Associated Press (@AP) January 31, 2018

And only 65 minutes after that, a fully-fledged conspiracy theory was launched and promoted on Twitter:

The Amtrak train crash featuring Republican members of Congress was a false flag orchestrated by the Deep State in an attempt to avoid the release of the FISA Abuse memo, according to White House sources. #TrainCrash https://t.co/TegVlQM0aN — Your News Wire (@yournewswire) January 31, 2018

That’s quite a conclusion to come to after a 65-minute investigation, but then YourNewsWire has been one of the more cheerfully shameless of the fake news sites. Others resort to hard-to-see figleaf disclaimers or to claims they are “just raising questions,” but YourNewsWire goes straight for the bald fabrication. It’s more straightforward, on some level.

Gateway Pundit was more coy, claiming only that “rumours swirl” after the accident, and embedding tweets that claimed the crash was “deep state sabotage,” and insisting in all caps that “NOTHING IS COINCIDENCE.”

At InfoWars, Alex Jones asked if “the stalled dump truck crash meant to send a warning to lawmakers to block Trump’s agenda.” Jones quickly produced two YouTube videos floating conspiracy theories about the accident. When we looked them they were the #5 and #8 results for a YouTube search for train gop time-limited to the last week. At the time, they had about 140,000 views.

Another strain of argument, which blazed very brightly on Twitter Wednesday, blamed Antifa, it being an immovable article of faith in some circles that whenever a mishap involves a train, Antifa must in some way be behind it.

Now, the fever swamp is what it is, and there’s not much to be done about that — the Alex Joneses of the world will always be with us.

The practical question is how the grownups should respond. The Internet democratized the means of publication, which we’d still like to believe did more good than harm, but as we know, it also has its dark side.

The platforms — Google, YouTube, Facebook — to a large extent have left editorial decision-making to their algorithms. Sometimes this works out, and other times, like when Google’s top stories featured a 4chan thread for hours accusing the wrong person of being the Las Vegas gunman, it doesn’t.

On Wednesday, the Daily Beast pointed out that conspiracy theories were a prominent feature of the ‘People Are Saying’ feature of the Facebook topic page on the incident. Facebook conceded that “the type of stuff we’re seeing today is a bad experience,” and promised a fix.

But the cycle has become a familiar one:

In a breaking news situation, the platforms’ algorithms publish fake news and conspiracy theories, unbeknownst to the platform

Humans point out the problem to the platform

Humans at the platform fix the immediate problem, but not the larger reason the problem occurred, which is editorial decision-making by machine

The platform, embarrassed, promises to do better

WATCH: GOP Rep. Bradley Byrne said in a phone interview Wednesday that the “train jerked very hard” when describing a train collision with a garbage truck in Virginia. At least one person, an occupant of the truck, is reported dead.

In fake news news:

This is an extraordinary story by CNN. Russian propagandists organised BOTH a far-right rally AND the counter-rally on social media. Like they were turning social dislocation into a how-to guide. pic.twitter.com/HJJg1oIZSu — Carl Miller (@carljackmiller) January 29, 2018

fixed this headline pic.twitter.com/8dmd0e3nNi — Seb FoxAllen (@purpledocket) January 29, 2018

