CDC doc didn’t say flu shot causes flu, but fake post claiming otherwise had 700K Facebook engagements

Some fabricated stories are annoying but perhaps harmless.

Others, like the Pizzagate fabrication, which easily could have gotten people killed and will probably result in a credulous man with bad judgment spending several years in prison, are dangerous.

Less obvious but no less important is the self-reinforcing cycle in which fake news sites cater to vaccination opponents, who rely on those stories to justify their positions.

What is the effect on public health? It’s hard to tell, but it can’t be good.

A shameless example surfaced on yournewswire.com, a dubious site, on Jan. 15. That story asserted that this season’s flu vaccine is actually causing a dangerous strain of flu.

“Some of the patients I’ve administered the flu shot to this year have died,” an unnamed doctor at the Centers for Disease Control was quoted as saying. “I don’t care who you are, this scares the crap out of me.”

“We have seen people dying across the country of the flu, and one thing nearly all of them have in common is they got the flu shot.”

It went on to argue that, “Flu vaccines actually do not immunize but sensitize the body against the virus,” and went through a by now standard catalogue of discredited arguments against vaccination, such as assertions that vaccines cause brain damage and contain mercury, among others.

Your News Wire’s Facebook page ran several posts promoting the story. The most popular (that we can find) got 135 reactions and 664 shares.

The Web analytics company Buzzsumo says that the story had over 700,000 Facebook engagements, though we can’t locate the Facebook post that went that viral. A high level of engagement would be consistent with Australian research on antivax activity on Facebook, which found that ” … anti-vaxxer posts are highly shared, meaning that people frequently “shared” posts on their own Facebook pages or on their friends’ pages.”

Perhaps tied for shamelessness with the one linked above is one published on Jan. 21 under the headline Two More Children Dead After Receiving ‘Disastrous’ Flu Shot, featuring a photo of a grim-faced family carrying a coffin. (The coffin photo was taken in Ireland in 2016.)

Others include:

Flu shots are more effective some years than others, and this year’s shot happens to be not all that effective against this year’s worst flu. But it’s a good deal better than nothing, and it’s an enormous leap to assert that the vaccine causes flu. (The idea that vaccines cause the disease that they’re designed to prevent has been rattling around since the 18th century.)

The problem is that it takes so long to make a global supply of a year’s flu vaccine that the decisions have to be made six or eight months before flu season.

The Daily Mail ended up apologizing after claiming that Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, whose party favours independence, had ordered Union Jacks taken down from public buildings on certain royal holidays in favour of the Scottish saltire (the blue-and-white Scottish flag). Several English and Scottish papers presented this as a separatist thing, but it’s a policy that predated Sturgeon.

Rigorous scrutiny of politicians by a free media is fundamental to our democracy. But when newspapers publish blatant untruths they do a disservice, not just to those they defame, but to the integrity of their trade. That’s why it’s important to challenge falsehoods. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 26, 2018

The Daily Mail has admitted that its ridiculous story about me and flags was utterly false and issued a full apology. pic.twitter.com/mMj1Ho1N11 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 26, 2018

Here’s a similar graph, made from a slightly different network property (RTs rather than shared audience) that shows retweets of RU-IRA trolls (in orange). U.S. political left on the left, political right on the right. pic.twitter.com/iJNU5wP5RW — Kate Starbird (@katestarbird) January 20, 2018

In other words, there are paid trolls sitting side by side somewhere in St. Petersburg hate-quoting each other’s troll account, helping to shape divisive attitudes in the U.S. among actual Americans who think of the other side as a caricature of itself. — Kate Starbird (@katestarbird) January 20, 2018

