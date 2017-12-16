The war on Christmas never ended — it never started in the first place

A quick look around you will show that if anybody had been trying to have a war on Christmas, it must not have been very successful.

U.S. President Donald Trump has a different take: it’s over, and he won.

“We’re getting near that beautiful Christmas season that people don’t talk about anymore,” Trump thundered in October. “They don’t use the word Christmas because it’s not politically correct. You go to department stores and they’ll say Happy New Year and they’ll say other things; it’ll be red, they’ll have it painted but they don’t say it. Well, guess what? We’re saying Merry Christmas again.”

Trump’s predecessor got a head start on the Merry Christmas business, though:

Former president Barack Obama wished folks a Merry Christmas every year of his administration, starting in 2009, the first Christmas of his presidency, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Christmas at the Obama White House did also contain more generic references to ‘the holidays.’

But it turns out that Trump’s does, as well: invitations went out recently inviting people to a holiday reception at the White House. And presidential daughter Ivanka Trump strayed a little off-message this week:

(This story traces the history of the War on Christmas meme, which apparently has a more or less bulletproof resistance to facts — it seems to have been sparked by the U.S.-based conservative Catholic League, and amplified by Bill O’Reilly at Fox starting in 2004.)

“The ‘War on Christmas’ may have become a punch line … but as a rallying cry for cultural conservatives it was effective in convincing them they were under assault by mainstream culture, creating solidarity among Catholics and Protestants and helping to demonize progressives as enemies of religion,” Patricia Miller writes in Religion Dispatches.

This parody account (using a real picture) threw a mischievous curveball into the controversy:

U.S.-based religion writer Jana Riess asks why the tweet was widely taken at face value: “Why were thousands of liberals so willing to believe this outlandish fake tweet? And why were so many conservatives jumping in to defend Melania’s paganism? (Yes, some did. Read the comments.)”

“The depressing reality is that despite the ease of verifying the tweet, liberals jumped on it because they’re living in a time when the president of the United States abuses Twitter every day to shock and defame and mischaracterize. The stage is set; of course we would swallow whole any theatrical display that ensues.”

(A more gentle and thoughtful take on the holiday can be found here and here.)

