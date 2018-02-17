We tried a digital voice-mimicking site. It works, but not convincingly – so far

One creepy subfield of fake news and disinformation involves faked audio and video.

In December, Vice introduced us to the world of fake porn videos, where the bodies belong to one person and the faces belong to an unsuspecting somebody else. (Link is work-safe.)

Fake audio and video pose more challenges to the fabricator than text or still images, and so far there are quality issues – it would be hard to call the results totally convincing.

However, it’s important to keep an eye on it, since it would be surprising if it didn’t get smoother over time. And we’re not as prepared for the idea that audio or video could be faked as we are, for example, that an assertion on social media could be.

This week, I tried out Lyrebird, a Montreal-based site, which takes voice samples you read, chops up the audio files and repackages them, then uses them to create audio of your voice speaking whatever text you enter.

The site says it works best for North American English speakers.

I ended up reading it 60 sentences that the site dictated, trying not to feel self-conscious and failing.

The sentences themselves might be described as Google Translate on a bad day. They included:

The aerodynamic shape of whales is nifty.

The one you marry has got to swim rivers for you! There’s a bunch of autograph seekers out front.

I always have to sneeze after eating grapes.

We got orders to hold you safely in the branches of this pine tree.

And the ever-important question:

What would it take to convince you to return my doormat?”

You can listen to the result here.

The lack of any change in intonation isn’t surprising, but it’s odd that it doesn’t respond to punctuation marks like commas and periods. Also, it speaks quite a lot faster than the speech I recorded (which the site won’t let me link to, so you’re spared having to listen to me say, “Then they got a hold of some dough and went goofy. The next thing the dope wants is a room,” or “Could you give me a piece of bread please? This is the only building that was left unaffected by fire.”)

Still, the point is that it works at all as a concept.

The Florida high school shooting

It’s depressing that there are a significant number of people whose immediate response to mass tragedy is to find ways to create and exploit online disinformation. The Florida high school shooting this week provided a number of examples.

Some are drearily familiar, like the unfunny 4chan meme that a comedian named Sam Hyde was the gunman. This has been recycled a number of times now, and the unwary are taken in, at least once. BuzzFeed has an explainer video:

This is why the same guy gets falsely identified as the gunman after a lot of recent mass shootings: pic.twitter.com/Zw0U7g5PSK — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 24, 2017

Fake tweet blaming Antifa for the shooting — check. (It’s bad, it’s newsworthy, Antifa must be to blame.)

Anguished tweets pleading for help in finding people who aren’t actually missing (“EVERY RT HELPS“) and weren’t missing in any number of other tragedies when the same pictures were used, either — check.

The killings also unleashed a new round of the bitter and unresolvable U.S. debate about gun control. Adding further gas to an online debate that has already had lots of gas poured on it — Russian bots, doing what Russian bots do with divisive memes, any divisive memes. Russian bots tracked by Hamilton68 were promoting the hashtags #gunreformnow and #falseflag.

The shooting’s aftermath did reveal something new to keep an eye out for, as if we needed that.

Miami Herald reporter Alex Harris will have found it hard enough to cover the shooting (she also had to cover the 2016 Pulse Nightclub massacre) without having to deal with screenshotted forgeries of her tweets in which she was looking for witnesses to interview. Poynter explains.

There are 2 fake tweets circulating today attributed to me. They are doctored versions of tweets I sent while trying to tell the stories of victims and survivors — important stories that need to be heard. I did not ask if the shooter was white nor ask for photos of dead bodies. — Alex Harris (@harrisalexc) February 15, 2018

The head of a neo-Nazi group in Florida claimed the alleged gunman was part of his group. Was it a good idea to take his word for it? No, it was not.

What’s the best response? This savage Twitter thread by @RespectableLaw might be.

In other fake news news:

