Chocolate isn’t likely to vanish by 2050, or at any point in the foreseeable future

Almost two years ago, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration published a rather calm, balanced analysis of problems faced by cacao farmers under global warming.

Cacao plants, from which chocolate is produced, can only grow under quite specific conditions, and under global warming, the cacao-growing regions of West Africa may become less suited to it. (Cacao can also be grown in other parts of the world, like Australia.)

By 2050, the NOAA scientists predicted, cacao might have to be grown at higher altitudes, but, since the transition would take decades, “there is time for adaptation.”

The solutions might lie in breeding cacao to be more drought-tolerant or changing farming methods, the scientists wrote. But ” … if cacao growers are able to plan for the future, that will be good news for your taste buds and our planet.”

And there things sat until this past New Year’s Eve, when Business Insider published a story asserting that “Cacao plants are slated to disappear as early as 2050 thanks to warmer temperatures and dryer weather conditions,” citing the NOAA report. (The story has since been edited, but without saying there had been a correction.)

From there, we got to headlines like “Scientists Say Chocolate May Be Extinct By 2050,” and from there, it was only a short slide further downhill to “Scientists Expect Chocolate to Go Extinct by 2050.”

Here’s a video which awkwardly tries to have it both ways, starting with a social sell of “Scientists Expect Chocolate to Go Extinct by 2050,” sliding in the important word may at 0:06 in the context of saying that the NOAA had said that cacao plants may be extinct be 2050 (they didn’t say this) and then going on to quote the NOAA as saying that “there is time for adaptation.”

Scientists can’t expect “chocolate to go extinct” while also saying that there’s time for adaptation and that everything is likely to be fine, but by the time you’ve figured all that out, you’ve clicked and watched the pre-roll ad.

h/t the Associated Press.

(Also, as Snopes points out, a species isn’t considered truly extinct until no example of it has been seen anywhere on the earth for 50 years. So if all cacao plants vanished as you read this, they wouldn’t be considered extinct until at least 2068.)

In fake news news:

