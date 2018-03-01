Nova Scotia moves ahead with education overhaul, makes some concessions to union

After weeks of vicious debates carried out through the media, the Nova Scotia government is moving ahead with plans to overhaul the education system but it made key concessions to the union.

The main change from the initial plan announced in January is that the province will not move ahead with the creation of a college of teachers.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia teachers vote yes for illegal strike action, union wants meeting with government

The omnibus bill will be tabled in the legislature Thursday afternoon.

The bill is a response to the Glaze Report, which was commissioned by the Liberal government in October and released in January.

It will make English-language elected school boards a relic of the past but, in what appears to be a key concession to the union, it allows principals and vice-principals to continue to have an affiliation with the union

The infrastructure and staff at the school boards will remain in place but the boards will now be called regional education centres.

READ MORE: N.S. set to introduce controversial Education Reform Act amidst protests

The province says a one-time pay-out of $2.4 million will be paid this year to cover elected members’ stipends to the end of their term in October 2020.

School administrators will be moved from the main Nova Scotia Teachers Union bargaining unit to a newly-created Public School Administrators Association. This means principals and vice-principals will no longer be direct members of the teachers union but will maintain an affiliation at least until 2019.

The association will be created effective August 1.

The union spoke out forcefully against the removal of administrators from the union. It’s not clear how it will respond to the plan set out by the government.

The bill also creates a Provincial Advisory Council on education, which will have a maximum of 15 members. The government says at least one member of the council will have experience with inclusive education.

New association for principals and vice-principals

The government says the association with the teachers union allows administrators to keep their seniority in the teachers union and also allows them to go back to teaching if they choose.

The changes affect approximately 1,000 administrators who are currently in the teachers union.

Administrators will not have a right to collective bargaining or striking but their compensation increases will be tied at minimum to the increases that the union negotiates for teachers.

It will be up to the association and the union to negotiate the dues that administrators will have to pay for the affiliation but the government’s bill bars it from being higher than the dues that teachers pay.

Fines have gone up for the #NSTU in the event of an illegal strike situation. Up to $100,000. Tenfold what it was before. pic.twitter.com/0IRD8XGtsO — Jennifer Grudić (@JenniferGrudic) March 1, 2018

Education Minister won’t answer questions about an increase to fines. Says he’s focused on the well-being of children in the education system. pic.twitter.com/BxRCS9nWb8 — Jennifer Grudić (@JenniferGrudic) March 1, 2018

This new plan from the government ends the previous announcement in February that administrators would have a year to choose whether they want to go back to teaching full-time or remain as administrators.

In February 2019, the association will be required to vote on whether to keep its affiliation with the union. The decision would be made by a majority vote. Subsequent to that, a vote can happen every two years.

The bill will also permit principals and vice-principals to continue working in the classroom but only for a total of 50 per cent of their time.

The government says the change will require 25 to 30 new full-time teachers to be hired to make up for the smaller class time for administrators.