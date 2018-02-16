Response to Glaze report no way to start cultural change: education researcher

The fraught relationship between Nova Scotia and the union representing the province’s teachers is nothing new.

But the response to the report prepared by Avis Glaze — an education consultant hired by the department of education — has changed the tenor to a far more negative tone.

Jodi Asbell-Clarke, an education researcher, says the stakes are too high for the contentious relationship to continue as it is.

“Who is losing out in the middle are the learners. The government has been not as diplomatic and wise and the [Nova Scotia Teachers Union] reaction was so quick and so negative.”

The Glaze Report had 22 recommendations on how to change the province’s education system, all of which the province has committed to adopting. But it’s one in particular that is drawing focus from both sides — the removal of principals and vice-principals from the NSTU.

That’s a problem, says Asbell-Clarke, as she believes the recommendations to give teachers more autonomy and bring in more resources will make a difference in Nova Scotia.

However, how each side is responding to the report is where it’s all falling apart.

“It’s this heated environment that naturally caused threats and resistance [from both sides], so I wish there was more diplomacy on that end,” she said.

But neither the province or the union seem willing to budge from their respective positions.

Liette Doucet, president of the NSTU, has said that teachers are “disgusted” and “disappointed” in the province’s decision to implement the Glaze report, while Education Minister Zach Churchill says they will be supportive of all 22 recommendations.

Asbell-Clarke says that the process needs to slow down if cooler heads are to prevail. She’s recommending that both sides wait for the inclusion of the report that is expected next month.

From there, she says that the people need to listen and the government needs to explain its plans.

“To wholeheartedly adopt something without a discussion just doesn’t seem like the right way to start a culture change,” Asbell-Clarke said.

The union is set to vote on a strike action on Tuesday.