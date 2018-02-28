Toronto man charged with 1st-degree murder after late-night altercation

A 35-year-old Toronto man has been charged with first-degree murder after an assaulted man died in hospital.

Toronto police said officers were called to the Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue West area just before midnight on Monday with reports a man was being assaulted. Officers said once police arrived on the scene, they found a 59-year-old man with “obvious trauma.” The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators identified the victim of the city’s eighth homicide as Toronto resident Terrance Coughlin.

Homicide detectives said Coughlin and the suspect knew each other prior to the altercation and that it was not a random attack.

A Canada-wide warrant was subsequently issued for the suspect.

Curtis Ashley Wheatley was arrested and charged by Toronto police Wednesday afternoon. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

— With files from Briana Carnegie