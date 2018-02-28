Cougars take first win of season against Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets lost 4-1 to the Prince George Cougars Tuesday night in the first of back-to-back games against the central B.C. WHL team.

The Rockets were undefeated against the Cougars so far in five games this season until the loss.

Kelowna’s Erik Gardiner opened up scoring in the second half of the first period and took the Rockets only goal of the game.

Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Austin Crossley, Josh Maser and Joel Lakusta scored for Prince George.

After letting in four of 16 shots on goal, Kelowna pulled netminder Brodan Salmond and replaced him with James Porter for the remainder of the game, which was scoreless.

Kelowna’s record drops to 38-19-4-2 with the loss and are now within seven points of Victoria in the B.C. division.