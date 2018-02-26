Dr. Eric Hoskins resigns as Ontario’s health minister, MPP

Dr. Eric Hoskins, Ontario’s minister of health and long-term care and the MPP for St. Paul’s, has announced he is resigning “effective immediately.”

Hoskins made the announcement in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

“It has been a profound privilege to represent the residents of St. Paul’s, a diverse and vibrant community in the heart of Toronto. I have tried my best to serve them well these past eight years,” he wrote.

“Likewise, I am grateful for the opportunities given to me, and the trust placed in me, by Premier Kathleen Wynne.”

In a statement released by Wynne, she praised Hoskins and highlighted his work on surgical wait times and increasing access to services.

“He has also been instrumental in making sure Ontario is leading the effort to expand our system with historic initiatives like OHIP+, which has made prescription drugs free for everyone under the age of 25,” Wynne wrote.

“There is much more work to do and I know Eric will look forward to telling you about how he will be involved.”

.@Kathleen_Wynne: "Today I accepted Minister Eric Hoskins' resignation." @HelenaJaczek takes over as Minister of Health and Long Term Care immediately. — Alan Carter (@ACarterglobal) February 26, 2018

Hoskins, who was first elected as a MPP in 2009 and served in other cabinet portfolios before being named health minister in 2014, said he is “determined to continue building better health care for all Canadians.” The reason for his resignation was not clear as of Monday afternoon.

Wynne said Dr. Helena Jaczek, who has served as the minister of community and social services, will be taking over as the minister of health and long-term care. Michael Coteau will become the minister of community and social services, in addition to his roles as minister of children and youth services and minister responsible for anti-racism.

The announcement comes more than three months before the provincial election.