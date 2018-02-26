Alberta man charged with uttering threats against former prime minister, mayor

RCMP in Alberta have charged a man with uttering threats against several people, including former prime minister Stephen Harper.

Mounties say Calgary police learned earlier this month about threats being made over Facebook.

They say threats were also made against Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and some Lethbridge police officers.

Dexter Shea of Three Hills, who is 31, is facing three counts of uttering threats.

He is also charged with breaching probation because the alleged offences occurred while he was on release for a previous uttering threats charge.

Shea appeared last week in Strathmore provincial court, where he was ordered to remain in custody.