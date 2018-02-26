Crime
February 26, 2018 11:52 am

Alberta man charged with uttering threats against former prime minister, mayor

By The Canadian Press

A file photo of an RCMP badge.

Global News
A A

RCMP in Alberta have charged a man with uttering threats against several people, including former prime minister Stephen Harper.

Mounties say Calgary police learned earlier this month about threats being made over Facebook.

READ MORE: Alberta man charged with uttering threats against Trudeau and Notley

They say threats were also made against Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and some Lethbridge police officers.

Dexter Shea of Three Hills, who is 31, is facing three counts of uttering threats.

READ MORE: Online threats not ‘out of the ordinary,’ says Alberta premier 

He is also charged with breaching probation because the alleged offences occurred while he was on release for a previous uttering threats charge.

Shea appeared last week in Strathmore provincial court, where he was ordered to remain in custody.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Dexter Shea
Lethbridge Police
Naheed Nenshi
online threats
RCMP
Stephen Harper
Strathmore provincial court
Three Hills
Uttering Threats

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News