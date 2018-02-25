alberta missing person
February 25, 2018 2:34 pm
Updated: February 25, 2018 2:44 pm

Alberta mother and son found safe after reported missing

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a missing mother and her child, who they believe were in the Edmonton area with a man as late as Saturday night.

A Fort Saskatchewan mother and her young son have been found after being reported missing and concern for their safety being expressed.

Late Sunday morning, RCMP said Denise Michel, 33, and her one-year-old son were located “safe and sound” in the Fort Saskatchewan area.

READ MORE: Fort Saskatchewan RCMP searching for missing mother and son

Shortly after midnight Sunday, RCMP asked for the public’s help in finding the pair who were reported missing after being last seen in the Fort Saskatchewan area on Wednesday.

Police believed the two were with a 37-year-old man in the Edmonton area on Saturday night.

They said they thought the three were attempting to get to Spruce Grove at that time.

 

