Alberta mother and son found safe after reported missing

A Fort Saskatchewan mother and her young son have been found after being reported missing and concern for their safety being expressed.

Late Sunday morning, RCMP said Denise Michel, 33, and her one-year-old son were located “safe and sound” in the Fort Saskatchewan area.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, RCMP asked for the public’s help in finding the pair who were reported missing after being last seen in the Fort Saskatchewan area on Wednesday.

Police believed the two were with a 37-year-old man in the Edmonton area on Saturday night.

They said they thought the three were attempting to get to Spruce Grove at that time.