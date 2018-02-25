Fort Saskatchewan RCMP searching for missing mother and son

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a missing mother and her child, who they believe were in the Edmonton area with a man as late as Saturday night.

The mother, 33-year-old Denise Michel and her one-year-old son, Kauner Clifford were last seen Wednesday in the Fort Saskatchewan area. Mounties believe the two are with 37-year-old Jeremy Yakobchuk, and that they were last in the Edmonton area around 9 p.m. Saturday. They think that the three were attempting to get to Spruce Grove at that time.

RCMP say there is concern for the mother and child’s well-being and want to speak to the mother.

Denise is described as Indigenous, five-foot-four and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kauner is described as Indigenous, 14 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. No description was provided for Yakobchuk.

Anybody with information about Denise and Kauner’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6100, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.