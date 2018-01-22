Police search for 70-year-old Alberta man missing for a month

An elderly man who was last seen over a month ago has been reported missing. Vermilion RCMP say 70-year-old Larry James Ramsey was last seen on Dec. 19, 2017.

He was reported missing last Thursday, and officers said in a release there is a concern for his well-being.

RCMP add that Ramsey may be confused if approached, and may have a small dog with him.

He is described as mixed ethnicity, five-foot-11 inches, 210 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Ramsey may also be seen in a maroon GMC Sierra pickup truck with Alberta licence plates — the number is BXP4500.

If you see this vehicle, or Ramsey, or have any other information, you’re asked to contact Crimestoppers or local police.

Vermilion RCMP can also be reached at 780-853-5781.