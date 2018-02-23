Dalhousie president responds after racist graffiti found at university

Racist graffiti was discovered at Dalhousie University on Thursday, prompting a response from the university’s president.

“The Office of the President is affirming its support of Black Students, Faculty and Staff following yesterday’s report of anti-Black racist graffiti,” read a statement released by Richard Florizone, president of Dalhousie, that was sent to all faculty and staff of the university on Friday.

According to Florizone, at 12:35 a.m. Thursday, the school’s security services were alerted to a piece of anti-black graffiti on a stairwell of the fourth floor of the Student Union Building.

Halifax Regional Police were alerted immediately and the graffiti was removed.

A photo obtained by Global News shows the phrase “Black Schleep” with the word “Schleep” crossed out.

Scrawled above the phrase was a racial slur.

Florizone wanted to stress that the graffiti was unacceptable and reassure members of the university.

“The words written were abhorrent, deeply impactful and an affront to all that we value and aspire to stand for as a community — inclusion, respect, human decency and dignity,” Florizone wrote.