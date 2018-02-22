Goalies fight after Manitoba Moose victory

WINNIPEG – It was a wild ending to a Manitoba Moose victory.

The Moose ended a four game slide with a 6-3 win over the visiting Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday at Bell MTS Place.

But the excitement was only beginning after the final buzzer had sounded. Tempers erupted after the clock struck zero as a line brawl broke out. Admirals forward Anthony Richard went after Brendan Lemieux who was already being held by the linesman. So Richard ended up fighting Moose defenceman Kirill Gotovets instead. As the two were slugging it out Moose goalie Jamie Phillips came down the ice to fight Admirals goalie Anders Lindback.

“That’s my first ever goalie fight.” Phillips said. “He won. I can say that cause he got the take down for sure. I couldn’t get my glove off unfortunately.”

“I thought I was alright. I thought I held my own. It’s good to know you can take a punch or two. But I think if there is ever another goalie fight, I’ll be a lot better.”

A total of 76 minutes in penalties were assessed for the game ending line brawl.

“There was some chippiness so we expected it.” Lemieux said. “We’re not the kind of team that’s going to back down from anything. I haven’t seen a goalie fight I don’t think ever in my career, so that was pretty cool.”

Lemieux and Mason Appleton each scored twice in the win. Appleton also had an assist for a three point night as he set a Moose rookie record with his 50th point of the season. Buddy Robinson scored his team leading 22nd goal of the campaign and Chase De Leo also found the back of the net for Manitoba.

“The effort was there.” head coach Pascal Vincent said.

“It’s not perfect. There were still some mistakes that were made but the effort was there and that’s what we need to see.”

Mark McNeil, Frederick Gaudreau, Frederic Allard scored in the loss for the Admirals who had just beaten the Moose 3-2 on Monday.

The Moose had lost six of their previous seven games.

The eight game homestand continues on Saturday when the Moose host the Chicago Wolves at Bell MTS Place.

